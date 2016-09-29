The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has called the Youth Congress’s protest against fee hikes in self-financing medical colleges, ‘shameful’.

In a press conference here on Wednesday, DYFI State Secretary M. Swaraj said the Youth Congress had taken up a cause that the students or parents wanted.

“Usually issues related to students are taken up by students’ organisations. Youth organisations and parent parties take it up in the next phase. Here, we saw the Youth Congress starting a protest raising an issue which was not raised by students. Even the Congress party’s own students’ organisation KSU did not organise a protest over this,” said Mr. Swaraj.

He said that the Youth Congress was now in a dilemma over how to end the protest after having started it. He dismissed the UDF’s allegations of police brutality on protesters.

“The police have maintained restraint all through, unlike in the UDF regime when SFI activists were rounded up and attacked. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that over a hundred Youth Congress activists had been injured. But newspaper reports tell us that only five have been injured. They had to resort to an ‘ink bottle’ drama to catch attention. Some of those involved in the violent protests on Tuesday are known criminals,” he said.