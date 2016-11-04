Activists of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and its feeder organisation All India Youth Federation (AIYF) laid siege to the office of the Chief Security Officer of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Thursday in protest against the introduction of issuing visitors’ passes for a fixed rate. The protesters, who were led by CPI district council member P.K. Raju, alleged that the system of issuing passes for Rs. 10 each commenced on Wednesday night without obtaining the approval of the hospital development committee. An earlier system of issuing Rs. 2 passes for entry had been scrapped many years ago, they pointed out.

Stopped

The demonstration, which lasted for three hours, was called off after the Chief Security Officer stopped fee collection for visitors’ entry. They agitators were assured that a decision on continuing the system would be adopted only after holding discussions with the hospital development committee and the hospital superintendent.