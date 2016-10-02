Environmental and social organisations and farmers groups in Kerala are set to stage a Statewide public protest on October 2 against the move by the Central government to permit commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) hybrid mustard developed by the University of Delhi.

More than 20 organisations have come together under the umbrella of the Kerala Jaiva Karshaka Samithi and Kerala Paristhithi Aikya Vedi to express their protest in the form of satyagraha, human chain, candlelight demonstration, signature campaign, and debates at 20 locations from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

Minister to inaugurate

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar is scheduled to inaugurate the satyagraha at the North Stand, Thrissur at 10 a.m. as poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari inaugurates the satyagraha, candlelight demonstration, and dialogue in front of the Secretariat here at 6.30 p.m.

The protest against GM mustard is centred on bio-safety concerns and the potential impact of the new variety on human health and the environment.

The organisations participating in the protest fear that releasing transgenic crops for cultivation will jeopardise the livelihood of farmers, endanger public health, and affect the country’s trade prospects.

They feel that the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), is seeking public feedback on the new variety without releasing the full bio-safety data.

The State Cabinet last month had expressed its strong reservations about the move for environmental release of genetically modified mustard.