Former Devaswom Minister V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, has criticised the LDF government for not according the customary guard of honour for the Navarathri procession during its commencement from Suchindram in Kanyakumari.

In a statement, Mr. Sivakumar said that it has been part of the age-old tradition for procession to be accompanied by officials of both the Kerala and Tamil Nadu police from its starting point at Suchindram. The customary guard of honour has always been accorded at Suchindram and Padmanabhapuram palace since the formation of the State as both came under the rule of the erstwhile Travancore royal family, he said.

The previous government had taken steps to convene meetings of people’s representatives of both States prior to the annual event. It is the responsibility of the current dispensation to uphold tradition and ensure that age-old customs were undertaken, Mr. Sivakumar said.