Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran on Tuesday demanded a probe into the role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in appointing relatives to key positions in the government and its agencies.

In a statement here, Mr. Sudheeeran contended that the appointments could not have taken place without the knowledge of the Chief Minister. He accused the Vigilance director of adopting double standards in handling the petition submitted by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala seeking a probe into the issue. Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N.K. Premachandran, in a statement here, alleged that the appointments of relatives amounted to violation of constitutional provisions.