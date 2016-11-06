Lottery tickets to sport more security features

The government has ordered an investigation into the fraud involving forged tickets of the State lottery.

An official press note quoting Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said it had been decided to hand over the investigation to the team probing the single digit lottery scam.

The Minister directed the State Police Chief to investigate the possibility of an organised racket behind the forgery.

In Palakkad

The press note said the forgery had come to light after a ticket submitted to the Palakkad district lottery office to claim a prize was found to have a forged seal. The incident had sparked fears that an inter State racket could be behind the forgery. Dr. Isaac said efforts were on to incorporate additional security features into the State lottery tickets to prevent forgery. The government presses were being equipped to print such tickets.