The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the authorities to conduct an inquiry against a restaurant inside the airport here which had issued a bill of Rs.680 to Anusree, Malayalam actor, as the cost of one black tea, one black coffee, and two puffs.

The Airport Director, the manager of Kitchen Restaurant, the Secretary of Consumer Affairs, the Commissioner of Food Safety, and the Commissioner of Legal Metrology have been asked to submit an enquiry report to the commission within a month.

The complaint submitted by a consumer body said the price chart was not displayed in the restaurant and that a menu card with the list of items and their prices are not given to consumers.

The SHRC will hear the case at its sitting here on November 1.