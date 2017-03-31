Probe CPI(M) MLA’s claim on land title: Chennithala

more-in

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a high-level inquiry into the factual position of Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator S. Rajendran’s claim about being in possession of title deed for the land he occupies in Munnar.

Mr. Chennithala, who wrote to the Chief Minister highlighting several issues related to Munnar on the basis of his recent fact-finding mission, said Mr. Rajendran’s claim to title deeds should be subjected to a special scrutiny, preferably at the Revenue Principal Secretary level. He also wanted the Chief Minister to order a probe into how construction work continued in Munnar even after issuance of Stop Memo to the concerned persons.

Mr. Chennithala, while asserting that illegal encroachers needed to be evicted, wanted the State government to distinguish between settlers and encroachers. Farmers should not be subjected to harassment in the name of encroachment. Farmers, people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and plantation workers are running from pillar to post for building permits. The government should take steps to issue the necessary certificates. The title deeds taken back from farmers ostensibly for evaluation in Chinnakanal panchayat should be returned to them immediately.

Mr. Chennithala wanted the government to bring in special legislation for Munnar and the establishment of a development authority to guide its development process.

The general building rules and construction methods were unsuitable for Munnar, he said.

To emphasise his point, Mr. Chennithala pointed out that construction work in 108 sites was continuing despite the authorities issuing stop-memo in Pallivasal, KDH Village, Chinnakanal and other nearby places. In Munnar, construction on two resorts continued in utter disregard to the stop-memo issued to them.