Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that the issues arising from the nepotism charges against E.P. Jayarajan would not die down with his resignation.

In a statement here on Friday, Mr. Chennithala said the role played by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the entire episode should also be the subject of Vigilance investigation. The people would not buy the story that the number two in the Cabinet could do all this without the knowledge of the number one. The Chief Minister could not, therefore, have been in the dark about the mass appointment of his relatives by Mr. Jayarajan.