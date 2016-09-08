The City police have initiated a probe into the crude bomb attack on the State committee office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday midnight. Security has also been stepped up at the offices of political parties in the city.

The office at Kunnukuzhy here suffered damage in the attack. The windowpanes in the main entrance were shattered. There were a few workers in the building then. None were injured. By the time, they rushed to the spot, the assailants had fled. The BJP leaders claimed that party State president Kummanam Rajasekharan had been at the office a short while before the attack.

The Museum police have registered a case. The visuals captured by a nearby CCTV camera are being examined. The footage reportedly showed a person speeding away on a motorcycle after hurling the bomb. The person had worn a helmet. Efforts were on to locate the vehicle through the registration number, police sources said. Forensic experts collected evidence from the scene on Wednesday.

At a press meet, BJP national executive member P.K. Krishnadas alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the CPI (M). He alleged an attempt to scuttle the preparations for the national executive meet of the party in Kozhikode next month.

The allegations were refuted by CPI (M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, who said that the public would see through such false claims.