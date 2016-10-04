Discussions likely to focus on ways to cut fee

Against the backdrop of the discussions on Monday between the government and the Opposition UDF on the issue of the fee in private self-financing medical colleges, representatives of the Kerala Private Medical College Management Association are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan early Tuesday morning.

Though there is no official agenda for this meeting, association leaders told The Hindu here that they expected the discussion to centre on ways to reduce the fee in their member colleges.

General body meeting

The Association general body was also scheduled to hold a meeting here on Tuesday. All the same, association president P. Krishnadas said here that “legally and technically” the fee in self-financing colleges could not be reduced at this point of time.

Scholarships

Asked whether individual managements were receptive to the idea of offering income-based scholarships, he pointed out that managements were already offering scholarships to needy students.

Possibility of litigation

MES president Fazal Gafoor — whose remarks during an interview with a Malayalam TV channel on reducing the fee in medical colleges have taken the form of a “fee reduction proposal” now — told The Hindu that if the fee in medical colleges were to be reduced now, there would be a flood of litigation from students.

“When I was asked during the interview how poor students could afford the Rs.2.5-lakh fee for the governments seats, I responded by saying that the MES is ready to offer more scholarships to students from low-income families. That I feel it is one way out of the current situation regarding the fee. Of course the other managements should be amenable to this suggestion,” Dr. Gafoor added.