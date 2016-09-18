‘PHCs should maintain a unique patient ID and disease registry of those with non-communicable diseases’

Health is too important a subject to be left alone to doctors, says Cherian V. Varghese.

A range of experts — system specialists, epidemiologists, public health experts and technocrats — should be brought in to devise better service delivery models, improve system capability at all levels and establish a good primary health care model, before any country can begin to show any gains on the health front, says Dr. Varghese, coordinator, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), WHO, Geneva.

Dr. Varghese, who was in the city recently, was talking to The Hindu. “In Kerala, the threat perception about NCDs does not seem to have penetrated the psyche of policymakers. A paradigm shift is needed in the manner in which the health system works when it comes to the management of chronic diseases. Only those nations with a good primary health care system, good gatekeeping and a clear-cut service delivery model — like Brazil or Thailand and Bhutan — have been able to make any headway in NCD prevention,” Dr. Varghese says.

No country can afford to spend valuable resources on just treating the complications of NCDs such as renal failure, without making primary risk reduction interventions. A total system approach is needed at the primary care level, with every primary health centre (PHC) becoming a health promotion centre, with targeted screening for NCDs, appropriate health and dietary counselling and regular follow-up of patients by maintaining a unique patient ID and disease registry, he says.

Every premature NCD death is a reflection of the health system’s capability. The “loose” mass screening of the population for diabetes and hypertension, indulged in by the government and innumerable NGOs, would be a mere drain of resources unless the system can regularly follow up those at risk of NCDs and ensure that they do not go on to develop complications, he warns.

'Unregulated private health sector'

Unregulated private health sector pushing up the cost of health care is an issue that Kerala should tackle immediately, Dr. Varghese says.