Chief Minister launches health project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on here Tuesday launched the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases in Kerala project, a joint grass-roots-level initiative being launched by the Department of Health and the Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies, the public health wing of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

As part of the project, selected grama panchayats in every district would be chosen, wherein teachers, health workers as well as students from classes VIII to XII would be trained on the lifestyle modulations required to lead a healthy life, he said.

The NCD project is part of the major initiative being launched by the government in the health sector to achieve its own set goal and targets as far as the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals is concerned. Interventions in priority areas in health will be taken up at the primary care level, with focus on preventive health, rather than just the curative side.

Panchayats would have a key role to play as far as the NCD project was concerned as most of interventions required to prevent NCDs were outside the health sector, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Sadanandan said.