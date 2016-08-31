Electricity supply will be regulated at areas coming under the Manacaud electrical section from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an official release. Supply at areas coming under the Kaniyapuram electrical section, including Perumathura, Madanvila, Kadinamkulam, and Puthukurichy, will be regulated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. — Staff Reporter

