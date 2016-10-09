Bills may go up as utility spends Rs.28,979 cr. from its resources to buy power

The Kerala State Electricity Board is reported to have drained about Rs.28,979 crore from its own resources for purchasing power from exchanges during the past five years.

As per the current statistics, the board will have to expend about Rs.6,683 crore for sourcing power this year and given the current inflow of water into the reservoirs, the power bills are likely to go up further, especially to meet the peak demand in the summer months.

Scrutiny of statement

A thorough scrutiny of the income and expenditure statement of the board since 2011 shows that a lion’s share of its income was channelised for power purchase, and since there was a grave mismatch between the income and expenditure, the consumers, especially the domestic segment, were forced to bear the brunt of the purchase shock through tariff revision.

From Rs.3,721 crore in 2011, the purchase cost has been consistently soaring over the years and it ate into 99 per cent of the board’s income in 2012-13. Against an income of Rs.7,222 crore, the board had to expend Rs.7,199 crore for evacuating power from private exchanges.

Board sources told The Hindu here that in order to set off the dip in income on spending 99 per cent of its resources for power purchase in 2012-13, the board had to resort to tariff revision.

Hydel projects face ire

Demands for scaling up internal generation is getting drowned in the cacophony against hydel projects. The major industrialisation and other initiatives planned by the government will inevitably lead to a surge in demand, but no substantial additions have been made to the State’s power pool during the past five years.

Daily consumption

The average daily consumption has increased from 48 MU in 2011 to 63 MU in the current year. The peak time demand, between 6.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. has also increased from 3119 MW in 2011 to 3,900 during the corresponding period.

According to the 18th Power Survey report, the power demand of the State by 2020 will be 5,500 MW and by 2030 it will be 10,500 MW. During 2011-16, the State could add only 36.06 MW to its power pool.

The government as well as the board will have to go an extra mile to create a public awareness about the need for having major projects or will be left in the lurch within the next few years.