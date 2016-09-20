Cleaning workers remove garbage from the Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after the Onam festivities.— Photo: S. Mahinsha

: Onam is gone and so too are the revellers thronging the week-long festivities, leaving behind garbage, particularly at Kanakakkunnu where a food fete offering local delicacies drew large crowds.

On Monday morning, the day after the celebrations drew to a close with a colourful procession, an army of 25 women were at work at Kanakakkunnu, collecting waste, segregating it into biodegradable and non-biodegradable, and transferring them into sacks.

All over the premises, sacks of waste stood grouped together ready to be carted away. Inside the Suryakanti gates, a group of women had collected bags and bags of plastic bottles from the premises. Biodegradable waste as well as disposable plates and glasses used to serve food had been bagged too. “We started cleaning from where the palace premises start near the Jawahar Bal Bhavan all the way up to the road beside the Museum police station that leads to Suryakanti,” one of the women said.

Near the food court stalls, the stench from decomposing food hung in the air. Even as the stalls were being dismantled, the women were sweeping the premises, and cleaning up.

“The quantity of waste collected after the last day of the fete was huge. We will require nearly four vehicles to transport it out of here,” said Geoffrey J., who claimed that the agency he worked for had been entrusted by the Tourism Department with waste removal.

Even the slopes on the premises would be cleaned, he said.

Worm-infested decomposing food waste made the women’s job unenviable. “It is clear that the waste had been left behind to decompose at some stalls, though clean-up and disposal were undertaken every day,” a person supervising the work said.

At the Poojappura grounds, but for a bottle or two the grounds did not show any serious after-effects of large crowds the past week. But the steps leading to the venue remained strewn with rubbish.

Corporation health standing committee chairman K. Sreekumar said the implementation of green protocol at venues led to a drastic reduction in waste. “Nearly 150 volunteers were pressed into service. The people too cooperated with us.”

Mr. Sreekumar said the post-Onam clean-up was taken up utilising the services of regular Corporation workers. “There was nothing much for them to do, courtesy the green protocol.”