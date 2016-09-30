Homoeo entrance results published

The provisional rank list of general candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination for admission to postgraduate homoeopathy courses 2016 conducted here on September 4 has been published. Dr. Bhavyasree B (Roll No.90228), Chittalakkottu Methal, Puthoormadam, Kozhikode, has secured the first rank in the entrance examination. The answer keys to the questions were published on September 5. A few complaints regarding the questions/keys were received and these were examined by an expert committee constituted for the purpose. Based on the recommendations of the committee, in Paper II, question number 88 was changed as C. The provisional rank list of general quota candidates will be available for reference in the office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations’ office and on the website www.cee-kerala.org. Inclusion of a candidate in the rank list does not entitle him/her for admission to the courses, unless he/she satisfies the eligibility conditions contained in the government-approved prospectus. The principal and controlling officer, Government Homoeopathic Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, will make allotment and admissions according to the conditions laid down in the prospectus — Special Correspondent