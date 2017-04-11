Post-stir, Jishnu’s uncle suspended from CPI(M)

more-in

K.K. Sreejith, maternal uncle of Jishnu Pranoy, student of the Nehru College of Engineering, Thrissur, who is believed to have taken his life following alleged torture by college authorities on January 6, has been suspended from the CPI(M).

Sources close to Mr. Sreejith told The Hindu late Monday night that he had been told by K. Sreejith, secretary of the Vannarkandi CPI(M) branch committee in Kozhikode, to which he belonged, that he had been suspended from the party. Apparently, the decision was taken on instructions from above and no more details are available, they said.

Mr. Sreejith, an employee of the party organ Deshabhimani, has been the veritable face of the struggle waged by Jishnu’s family over the past several weeks seeking arrest of the prime accused in the case.

To be discharged later

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, has said that Mahija, 45, mother of Jishnu, and her brother, Sreejith, under treatment at the hospital, will be discharged only later. The condition of Ms. Mahija, now in the ICU, has improved. However, the ill effects of not having consumed any solid food in the past three months has taken a toll on her health. Mr. Sreejith too has health issues because of the hunger strike.