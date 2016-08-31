: This Onam, get vegetables for a sumptuous sadya (feast) delivered to your home at the click of a button. www.thumpi.in, launched by a group of IT professionals, has joined hands with the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK) to provide safe-to-eat vegetable kits for various dishes.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.