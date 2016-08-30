: This Onam, get the vegetables for a sumptuous sadya (feast) delivered to your home at the click of a button, without worrying about toxic pesticides.

www.thumpi.in, a web portal launched by a group of IT professionals in the city, has joined hands with the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK) to provide safe-to-eat vegetable kits for various dishes.

The cut vegetables are treated with a special solution to rid them of hazardous pesticide residue, packed in banana leaves and delivered in paper bags.

Customers can log on to the portal and register online to order the kits.

Bulk orders for wedding receptions and parties would also be accepted, a press note quoting chairman of the portal N.P.Nishad and director Anoop Francis said.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar is scheduled to inaugurate the sale of Onam vegetable kits by www. thumpi.in on Tuesday.