Mayor V.K. Prasanth inaugurated the first portable aerobic bin of the city Corporation on Thursday.

The portable bin, now placed at the Corporation main office compound, can be used at areas where public functions or festivals are held. It is modelled in such a way that it can be easily dismantled and transported.

The Mayor said that only through segregated collection and treatment of waste can the city achieve the goal of being a waste-free city. He requested the cooperation of residents in the endeavour.

Discussions are being held with public- and private-sector companies to make more portable bins available using their corporate social responsibility fund. Aerobic bins and resource recovery facilities will be installed at all the available spaces, said the Mayor.

The Corporation has also made holograms for plastic carry bags compulsory from Friday. The civic body had, in July, banned the sale of carry bags below 50 microns of thickness. The minimum rate for a carry bag with hologram has been fixed at Rs.9, for bags between 51 and 60 microns. For those above 60 microns, the minimum rate has been fixed at Rs. 10. Shopkeepers have been directed not to give carry bags free of cost. The Corporation has proposed the cost of carry bags to be included in the purchase bill.