Oruma, a WhatsApp group, collects a specific amount from each member

A WhatsApp group, Oruma, launched by the employees of the Medical Education Department in July, has been raising funds to organise humanitarian activities on the medical college campus here. The group collects a specific amount as contribution from each member every month and the amount is distributed suitably among selected patients of the RCC, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, and SAT Hospital.

In the first month, the group had collected Rs.10,000, which was given to a needy patient. On Monday, the amount collected by the group for October — Rs. 30,000 — was distributed among three patients. CPI(M) district secretary Aanavoor Nagappan inaugurated the function.

Oruma plans to work towards improving facilities for patients and visitors in the hospital and to organise free medical camps.