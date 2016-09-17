A civil police officer, attached to the Thampanoor police, was arrested late on Thursday in Marayamuttom for attacking another police personnel and creating public nuisance.

According to police officers, the accused police officer has been identified as Sreenivasan, 42, hailing from Vellarada.

He is accused of creating public nuisance and entering into a scuffle during Onam celebrations that was organised by a local club.

Assault on policeman

Later, the police officer he allegedly assaulted another civil police officer, who was part of the team that had arrived on the scene to take the accused into custody.

Sreenivasan was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a local court here on Friday.