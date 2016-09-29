The police have suspended Assistant Commissioner, High Tech Enquiry Cell, N. Vinayakumaran Nair from service following a complaint that he had misbehaved with a woman presenter at an international cyber security conference hosted by the government in Kollam last month.

Vinayakumaran Nair had been assigned to assist the woman. The presenter later complained that he had “stalked” her, sent her unwelcome phone messages, and attempted to call her late in the night.

Subsequently, Commissioner of Police, Kollam, held an inquiry and found that the charges against the officer would, on the face of it, stand legal scrutiny.

The police also booked him on the suspicion of attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman and other provisions of the IT Act.