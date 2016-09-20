: A Sub-Inspector attached to the Armed Reserve camp suffered serious injuries after being allegedly hit by a motorcycle during vehicle inspection near Thiruvallam on Monday.

The injured officer has been identified as Satheesh Kumar, 54, of Karumam, near Thiruvallam, who was part of the Highway Patrol team.

The incident occurred at Vazhamuttom at 1 p.m. Despite being flagged down, two youths, Shibu, 23, and Mohammed Noufi, 20, both natives of Vettucaud, attempted to speed away after allegedly hitting the officer.

The police officer was rushed to a private hospital in the city where his condition is stated to be critical. Soon after the incident, the two youths were admitted to the Medical College Hospital with injuries. The two-wheeler was later confiscated.