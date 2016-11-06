The Wadakkanchery gang rape case should be investigated under the special supervision of the State Police Chief, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has said.

Suo motu case

The SHRC said this after registering a suo motu case on the incident.

Though the woman victim had not directly approached the SHRC, the commission was intervening as the matter was extremely serious and in the face of allegations that the police had tried to settle and hush up the case, the SHRC said. The State Police Chief has been asked to submit an inquiry report into the incident at the commission’s Thrissur sitting.