Rights panel orders probe

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Saturday opened an inquiry into the allegation that the police had brutalised protesting students in front of the Secretariat recently. Acting chairperson A. Mohandas ordered the inquiry on the basis of a complaint filed by Opposition legislator A.M. Vincent.

Mr. Vincent alleged that the circle inspector and sub-inspector of the Cantonment police station had singled out and manhandled Opposition students protesting against the high fee for admission to self-financing medical colleges. — Special Correspondent