The programme is part of Onam celebrations by All India Radio

The Thiruvananthapuram station of All India Radio will organise a poetry evening and folk art-Kathaprasanga mela as part of its Onam celebrations.

The poetry evening will be held at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan at 5 p.m. on September 4. Poets Sugathakumari, Sreekumaran Thampi, V. Madhusoodanan Nair, P. Narayanakurup, Desamangalam Ramakrishnan, Ezhacheri Ramachandran, Poovachal Khader, Prabha Varma, Kureepuzha Sreekumar, O.V. Usha, Anwar Ali and Murugan Kattakkada will recite their poems.

Kavalam Sreekumar will recite his father Kavalam Narayana Panicker’s poems while Rajeev O.N.V. will recite his father O.N.V. Kurup’s poems. The evening will begin with a Shingarimelam by Sreebhadra Sangeetha Vaadya Natya Kalakshetram.

The folk art-Kathaprasanga mela will be held at the Sree Chithira Tirunal auditorium at Poojappura on at 5 p.m. September 5. The evening will begin with a Panchavadyam by Sreevaraham Ashok Kumar and group from the Kshetra kalakendram. The Guru Gopinath Natanagramam at Vattiyoorkavu will perform Thiruvathira. This will be followed by a Kathaprasangam by Vasanthakumari Sambasivan. She will present the story Aneesya, made popular by the late Kathaprasangam exponent V. Sambasivan.

On September 6, the programmes will begin with a Thayambaka by Ananthakrishnan, Aravind Krishnan and group. Afterwards, Kottavattom Thankappan and group will sing folk songs. Ayilam Unnikrishnan will present Kathaprasangam.

On September 7, the programmes to be presented are Singarimelam by Gurukripa Nadan Kalakendram, Chakyarkoothu by Raman Chakyar and Kathaprasangam by Seena Pallikkara.

Entry to these events will be free for the general public.