The government is going ahead with development plans for the health sector based on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, with upgrading of infrastructure, facilities, and human resources in all hospitals, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said in the Assembly on Monday.

Dialysis units would be set up in all taluk hospitals in phases. Ten cath labs had been sanctioned. Under the Ardram project, basic patient amenities in hospitals would be improved.

The government would soon launch a primary health care programme under which every primary health centre would become a family health centre.

A health insurance scheme was also in the making, so that treatment of serious chronic illnesses and organ transplants could be made affordable, the Minister added. The government was taking steps to resolve the shortage of human resource in hospitals in phases and 370 posts of assistant surgeons had been filled in these few months.