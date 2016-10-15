12-member working group on biodiversity initiates discussions

The working group on biodiversity, newly constituted by the State Planning Board, has got down to business, with the 12-member panel initiating discussions on formulating a decentralised model of biodiversity management for the 13th five year Plan.

Co-chaired by Oommen V. Oommen, chairman, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, and Priya Davidar, Head, Department of Ecology and Environmental Sciences, Pondicherry University, the committee has experts from universities, NGOs, government departments, and research institutions on board. Chief, Agriculture Division, Planning Board, P. Rajasekharan is the convener.

The working group is tasked with finding solutions to the problems in biodiversity conservation, developing a linkage between biodiversity and livelihoods, and incorporating biodiversity into the planning process.

The decision to set up a new working group on biodiversity has been hailed as a proactive step in decentralised biodiversity management.

The panel is expected to submit its draft report to the Planning Board by the end of the year.

Presiding over the first meeting of the working group, Planning Board vice-chairman V.K. Ramachandran stressed the potential to utilise the rich biodiversity in the State to supplement the income of the working class.

Thrust areas

Outlining the thrust areas of the committee, Dr. Oommen said the priority would be to formulate a participatory method of biodiversity conservation and management, especially in the light of the challenges posed by environmental degradation and climate change. “As the functional unit at the grassroots level, the panchayat-level biodiversity management committees (BMCs) have to be empowered to take up the role,” Dr. Oommen said. Meanwhile, 95 per cent of the 1,034 local bodies in the State have completed the formation of BMCs after a delayed start.

Constitution of BMCs

In 2012, the State government had formally declared the constitution of BMCs in all the panchayats, municipalities, and Corporations in the State.

However, most of the committees were dysfunctional and remained only on paper, mainly due to the lack of awareness of their mandate and responsibilities.

“This time, we will ensure that BMCs are equipped to take up meaningful conservation projects,” Dr. Oommen said.