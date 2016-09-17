Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran return after visiting the birth place of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru near Chempazhanthi in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.Photo: S. Gopakumar

CM asks educational institutions to emulate Guru’s principles

Hitting out at forces that choose to appropriate Sree Narayana Guru by emphasising his association with a particular community, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that these forces are, in fact, invalidating the essence of his ideology.

He was inaugurating the 162nd birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru at the Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Chembhazhanthi on Friday evening.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the occasion was a special one because this year marks 100 years since Sree Narayana Guru issued the ‘Jathiyilla Vilambaram,’ a proclamation that called for a casteless society.

Not only did the Guru disavow the caste system, he also chose not to associate himself with any religion. Thus, his vision was a truly equal society.

Those who are trying to attract voters of a particular religion by quoting the Guru’s disavowal of caste are, in fact, invalidating the essence of his ideology, said the CM.

He spoke about the emphasis the Guru placed on education in the process of social emancipation. He said that this is the principle that educational institutions ought to follow.

Those institutions that choose to not do so by taking money for admitting students will be considered corrupt by the government, he said.

The event was presided over by Power and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. M. P. Abdusamad Samadani, Gokulam Gopalan, Palod Ravi, and Brahmasree Prakashanandaswamikal were other dignitaries present at the event. Vidya Panikkar, head of the department of Zoology at S.N. College, Chembazhanthi, was honoured at the event for her contributions to the field of education.