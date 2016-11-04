Implementation of scheme in Wayanad likely

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC and ST) A.K. Balan told the Assembly on Thursday that the second phase of the community kitchen scheme at Attappady will begin within two weeks.

The government, he said, was considering the implementation of the scheme in Wayanad. Administrative sanction of Rs.256.92 lakh had been given for setting up the community kitchen scheme via the Mahila Samakhya Society in Malappuram and Kannnur.

Answering questions during question hour, he said the government intended to write off certain loans taken by members the Scheduled Castes (SC).

Loans of up to Rs.1 lakh, the terms of which ended in 2010, would come under the scheme.

The government had given shape to a comprehensive housing policy for such sections of people.

Since land was hard to come by near SC colonies, the government was thinking of going in for the construction of flats.

In reply to a question, the Chief Minister informed the Assembly that 766 cases of rape had been registered under the prevention of atrocities against SC/STs Act during the tenure of the previous UDF government.