Data sheet published

The data sheet of candidates who are included in the PG Ayurveda rank list 2016 published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations could now be downloaded from the websitewww.cee.kerala.gov.in.

A press note issued here on Saturday said the data sheet should be produced at the time of admission in the colleges. Candidates whose results are withheld due to defects in their application submitted for PG Ayurveda 2016 will not be able to download the data sheet, the press note added. — Special Correspondent