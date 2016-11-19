The monthly customer-oriented interactive programme Nidhi apke nikat or ‘PF near you,’ started by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held on December 12 at the EPF Regional Office at Pattom, for the stakeholders of Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts.

The programme is intended to address the grievances of not only the employees but of employers also for quick and prompt redressal. Trade unions representing the employees can participate. The Regional PF Commissioner will personally listen to the subscribers between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. while employers and trade union representatives can meet the commissioner between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Those who wish to lodge their complaints and suggestions may give it in writing, specifying the EPF employee/employer code/ UAN so as to reach the Regional PF Office, Bhavishyanidhi Bhavan, Pattom -695004, before November 30.