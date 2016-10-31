Foot overbridges to bring down pedestrian-related road accidents

Three foot overbridges with escalators have been proposed in the East Fort area to ensure hassle-free movement of pedestrians, bring down pedestrian-related road accidents and ensure smooth vehicular traffic through the busy corridor.

The pedestrian grade separated facility has been recommended by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) at three locations in East Fort at a cost of Rs.13.2 crore.

L-shaped FOB

To cater to the heavy pedestrian movements on the Attakkulangara side, an L-shaped foot overbridge has been proposed in front of Gandhi Park at a cost Rs. 6.4 crore. Pedestrians from Gandhi Park will have to mount the foot overbridge by way of the escalators provided at Gandhi Park, cross the main road, and get down in front of the fort wall. Also, pedestrian movement across Chalai Road towards the Attakulangara school will be catered by this overbridge. Steps/escalators will be required near the Attakulangara school. Shops located on the southern side of the fort wall will have to be removed for this.

FOB from KSRTC depot

As the number of pedestrians who cross the road between Gandhi Park and the KSRTC depot is high, Natpac has proposed a foot overbridge for pedestrian movement between Gandhi Part and the KSRTC depot for Rs. 3 crore. Steps/escalators will be provided by the side of the KSRTC depot and Gandhi Park.

FOB on Pazhavangadi side

A Rs.3.8-crore FOB has been recommended across the main road near Pazhavangadi Sree Mahaganapathy Temple. A vacant plot in between the temple and the Supplyco building and a piece of land in front of Putharikandom Maidan will have to be used for this. Escalators have been proposed on either side.

A clear slope of 30 degrees from the escalators, height of 5.5 m, width of 2.5 m, and horizontal length of 15 m have been recommended for the FOB. All the FOBs have been proposed on free/government land.