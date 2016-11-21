Technology should come to the bedside of patients, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary has said.

Furthering the Minister’s view, founder-director of SCTIMST M.S. Valiathan said despite the success story that Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) had demonstrated, it was sad that nothing had changed in the country. India continued to import about 80 per cent of its medical devices, which only about 20 per cent of the population had access to because of high costs. In 2014, the medical devices imported in the country was worth Rs.21,000 crore.

Mr. Chowdary was launching the Technology Research Centre (TRC) of Biomedical devices of the SCTIMST and its second batch of research initiatives here at the Technology Conclave 2016 organised by the institute here on Saturday.

He said India had been looking to the West for the past seven decades for its technology requirements. Original innovations and indigenous technologies alone could help the government bring down treatment costs and make medical care more affordable to people, he added.

He said that equitable health care delivery for all should be the larger goal and that doctors should be able to deliver care to those at the grassroots.

Focusing on the development of indigenous technologies and commercialising these as actual products in the market was the only way to resist the monopoly of multinational companies in the area of medical devices and implants, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, inaugurating the Technology Conclave.

He said that globalisation and market economy had adversely affected the health sector and that it was very important for nations like India to become self-reliant.

Sharing his thoughts on the silver jubilee of the clinical use of of the TTK-Chitra heart valve, the first-ever indigenous mechanical heart valve developed in the nation, Dr. Valiathan said the one-lakh patients, whose lives had been transformed following the implantation of the Chitra valve, were the living testimonies of what Indian scientists could achieve.

To make technological advances in medicine more affordable to people, Dr. Valiathan said the SCTIMST should resolve to identify and develop 10 per cent of these devices in the next five years, and with the help of the industry and government, increase its access to 30 per cent of the population.

K.M. Chandrasekhar, the president of SCTIMST, spoke of the need for the Government to introduce a Bill for the regulation and quality control of medical devices in the country.

Director of SCTIMST Asha Kishore, chairman of TTK Group T.T. Jagannathan, former Director of SCTIMST K. Mohandas, among others, also spoke on the occasion.