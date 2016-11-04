The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has found the doctor concerned to be responsible for the death of a pregnant woman after being allegedly denied proper treatment recently.

The preliminary finding pertains to the death of 24-year-old Neethu of Chemboor on October 22. She allegedly died after being admitted at the primary health centre at Kanyakulangara.

In his petition, activist P.K. Raju alleged that she was brought to the SAT Hospital after she had died.

He urged the commission to examine the relevant documents at the hospital.

On the basis of the preliminary findings, State Human Rights Commission acting-chairman P. Mohandas has directed the District Medical Officer and Superintendent of SAT Hospital to furnish their explanations within a month after conducting detailed inquiries into the matter.