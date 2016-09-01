13-member panel to be headed by district panchayat president

A district-level monitoring committee has been formed with an aim to solve the stray dog issue. The committee was formed on Wednesday at a meeting chaired by District Collector S. Venkatesapathy. The 13-member committee will be headed by the district panchayat president. The District Collector will be the vice chairman. At the grama panchayat level, a committee headed by the panchayat president will also function.

Only legal steps

The District Collector said that the committee would function as per the guidelines issued in 2001 to solve the stray dog issue. The first phase of sterilisation would begin soon. The focus would be on short-term measures. A scientific project to control the stray dog population will be implemented at the earliest, said the Collector.

He said that only legally permissible steps would be adopted to curb stray dogs. Sterilisation will be done at the block level by involving all panchayats. The programme will be tailored to the needs of the Corporation and panchayat areas. By taking up waste management along with sterilisation, much of the problems can be controlled. He said a co-ordinated effort was required from veterinary doctors, animal husbandry department employees, panchayats and voluntary organisations.

In addition to the government’s own veterinary doctors, appointments will be made on contract for sterilisation activities.