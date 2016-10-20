The city Corporation council on Wednesday entrusted the finance committee to look into the rental details of the shops owned by the local body and submit a report in the next council meeting.

The direction was given as a few councillors raised the issue of the Corporation’s shops being sub-let for higher rates, without its knowledge.

The issue came up for discussion when the agenda item on a shop in the Sreekaryam shopping complex was read out. United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors Johnson Joseph and Beemappally Rashid said that many shops owned by the Corporation were being sub-let.

“In the shop auctions, these are rented out at very nominal rates. But after that, there is no follow-up. These shops are rented out for good purposes like a book stall or an Akshaya centre, but later they sub-let it to others for commercial gain” said Mr. Rasheed.

He said that if legal issues arose in the future, the Corporation might find it hard to prove its case in court. “The only time the checks happen at these shops are during the annual renewal of licences. But, these are usually done by local officials and it is not easy to detect these things in the routine checks,” he said.