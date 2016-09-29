Asks whether Opposition stir reflects sentiments of students or managements

The seat-fee pact that the government signed with managements of private self-financing medical and dental colleges has only served to prevent some managements from collecting hefty amounts from candidates. It is not clear why the Congress and its youth wing should be uneasy about such an agreement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

It is understandable that some managements may be ill at ease at not being able to collect capitation fee. The question is whether the agitation launched by the Congress and the Youth Congress on the self-financing colleges issue reflects the interests of such managements or the interests of students and parents who have benefited from the agreement, Mr. Vijayan said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

More seats

During the tenure of the UDF government, only 10 colleges or so came forward to sign a seat-fee pact. Now, 20 colleges have entered into an agreement with the government. This translates to a higher number of seats in which students can be admitted at the reduced fee of Rs.25,000. The UDF government had allowed managements to admit students according to the whims and fancies of the management in the management and NRI quotas. Now, all admissions can only be done on the basis of merit.

The Admission Supervisory Committee is vigorously looking into all complaints about self-financing colleges received from students. Earlier, even though there was such a committee there was total freedom for managements to do as they pleased.

The leader of the opposition has claimed that managements are asking for Rs.1 crore as capitation fee. There are 350 management MBBS seats. So, this means that the managements were not able to realise this time the Rs.350 crore they could otherwise have got. How can this be termed a crime, Mr. Vijayan asked.

The government is firm in its stand that the managements cannot charge one rupee more than the fee they agree to in the agreement.

Society at large has not lent its support to the Congress agitation on this issue. That is why the party is resorting to undemocratic practices in the Assembly.

The same people who introduced a bill against hartals observed a hartal on Wednesday. All the same, the government is always ready for talks with the Opposition on the self-financing colleges issue, he added.

Now, all admissions can be done only on the basis of merit.