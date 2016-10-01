: For an environmental movement to gain strength at the grassroots level, awareness among schoolchildren is a must. A campaign to protect the ozone layer should impart necessary knowledge to students, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a teachers’ training programme as part of the Ozone Day programmes organised by the National Green Corps, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment, and the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action here on Friday. Lightning Awareness and Research Centre executive director V. Sasi Kumar presided.

Technical presentations were made at a seminar that followed. Earlier, a quiz for students was held. Neyyattinkara assistant education officer Babu Victor inaugurated the quiz. Ms. Ravikumar gave away prizes to the winners — Renjini and Sneha Ashok of Victory Girls High School Nemom; Fathima and Sreelakshmi S. Kumar of GHSS, Venganoor; and Tina Syam and Nihara of Government Model HSS , Venganoor, a statement said.