The State Bank of Travancore (SBT) has provided an option for customers to switch over from the existing base rate system to the MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) system.

The SBT had shifted to the MCLR system for fixing lending rates with effect from April 1 in accordance with the instructions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a release said.

The switchover option to the existing customers for reaffixing the interest rates of their loans will be subject to terms and conditions stipulated by the RBI. Those interested in making use of the facility should contact their respective branch.