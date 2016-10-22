Procedures relating to the online allotment to medical courses (other than MBBS and BDS) and to Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries courses began on October 21. A press note issued by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations here on Friday said candidates who wish to be considered for this allotment should log on to their home pages on the websitewww.cee.kerala.gov.inand confirm their options. After confirming the options, candidates can reorder course/college options on the websitewww.cee.kerala.gov.infrom 2 p.m. on October 21 to 4 p.m. on October 23.

