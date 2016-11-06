The All Kerala Online Taxi Drivers Union has sought a legislation regarding app-based online taxi services to ensure that local taxi drivers do not jeopardise their livelihood.

There is a situation of conflict between local taxi drivers and online taxi drivers in the State, union president T.R.S. Kumar said at a news conference here on Saturday. The online taxi drivers as well as their passengers have been assaulted and their vehicles destroyed by the local taxi drivers many times in the capital city and Kochi, he said.