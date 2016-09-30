: The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation has charted out a comprehensive monitoring programme to ensure the efficiency of the ‘My city, Beautiful city’ waste management project. The programme will combine both physical monitoring and online monitoring.

The civic body is now conducting the process for the next phase of ‘clean ward’ declaration in 15 wards. As part of this, volunteers are visiting all households to check the waste management models being followed.

The data being collected, mapped to their TC numbers, will be used to build the online database of all households, which will be used for online monitoring.

After the initial phase of 15 wards, this database will be expanded to cover all 100 wards, officials of the health wing said.

“Through this database, we will know the households that use kitchen bins and those that use the common facilities such as aerobic bins or biogas plants. Accredited agencies are allotted for the maintenance of kitchen bins and to manage the collection of waste in each ward. Their accounts will be linked to the database. Residents can log in using their login ids and raise complaints, which will be directed to the specific agency handling the ward. This will ensure proper addressing of all complaints,” said an official of the Corporation’s health wing.

The online monitoring will be through a standalone website, which will be linked to the Corporation website.

For a ward to be declared ‘clean ward,’ at least 80 per cent households should have kitchen bins. The Corporation is considering smart cards for economically backward families who cannot afford kitchen bins.