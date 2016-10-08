Social worker runs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to foster national unity

While many Indians are fighting amongst themselves for a multitude of reasons, one man has undertaken the mammoth task of spreading the message of national integrity, and setting a world record in the process.

In what he called a National Unity Run, social worker and former municipal councillor Antony Jaison Mapranam from Irinjalakkuda ran all the way from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, exhorting Indians to stand together despite cultural differences. His solo marathon, which was flagged off on August 15 in Kashmir, concluded in Kanyakumari on October 6.

Antony covered 4,593 km in 55 days, 6 hours and 35 minutes, setting a world record under the Universal Record Forum (URF). He was assisted in his endeavour by a team of six, who accompanied him in a caravan. The marathon was organised in association with the Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Antony, who lost his left palm in an accident at a young age, had previously undertaken a 400-km run to raise awareness about the adverse effects of paan masala. The product was later banned in the State.

India’s legacy of ‘unity in diversity’ is weakening and this motivated him to undertake the marathon, Antony told The Hindu on Friday.

Poor response in Kerala

He said his initiative received the most enthusiastic response from the northern States, even strife-torn Kashmir, where the Chief Minister and the Speaker took a special interest in facilitating the flag-off of the event, despite the civil conflict.

In other States as well, many joined him in the marathon, including local body authorities, he said.

In contrast, the response from the southern States, including Kerala, was lukewarm. Perhaps this shows that Keralites are less patriotic and more self-absorbed than people from the northern States, Antony said.

A reception was held here on Friday to felicitate Antony on completing the marathon.