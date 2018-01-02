Thiruvananthapuram

One more victim of Ockhi identified

One more man who died in Cyclone Ockhi has been identified through DNA testing. He was identified as Wilfred, 58, son of Sanusilos of Thoothoor in Kanyakumari. The body had been brought to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and kept in the mortuary of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).

The body will be handed over to his relatives on Wednesday.

Two more bodies at the Medical College Hospital remain to be identified. One is in the hospital mortuary, and the other at that of SCTIMST.

Nineteen persons have been brought dead to the hospital so far. One person died at the hospital.

