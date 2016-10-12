The Thampanoor police arrested a 53-year old man for alleged impersonation as a senior police official and for duping a youth of a large amount of money after providing false promises of a job.

M.K. Pradeep, 53, who hails from Kalarcode in Alappuzha and current residing in Pappanamcode in Nemom, has been arrested after he allegedly claimed to be a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) with the Anti-Terrorist Squad.

“Seeking to make the most of his masquerade, he attempted to obtain an amount of nearly Rs. 1 lakh from person after offering him the job of an administrative officer in a security force with a monthly salary of Rs. 25,000,” Thampanoor Circle Inspector D.K. Prithwiraj said. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after being produced at a local court.