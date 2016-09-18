The cultural pageantry, which will mark the conclusion of Kerala Tourism’s week-long Onam celebrations, will be held on Sunday evening. Around 1,000 artists will participate in the pageantry, accompanied by around 75 thematic floats of various institutions.

The pageantry, which will be taken out from Vellayambalam to East Fort, will be flagged off by Governor Justice P. Sathasivam on Manaveeyam Road at 5.30 p.m. Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen will hand over a ‘kombu’ to the main artiste to start the music to accompany the pageantry.

Forty six art forms from Kerala, including Theyyam , Kathakali , Padayani , Neelakavadi and more will be featured in the pageantry, along with 10 art forms from other States.

Cultural programmes have been arranged at five venues along the five-km route.

The pageantry is expected to take around 90 minutes to pass through a single point.

75 floats on diverse themes

Around 75 floats based on themes including universal social security, universal access to power, spread of organic vegetables, environmental conservation, and financial security, belonging to various government departments, public sector, private and banking institutions will follow the art forms.

This year’s pageantry will also stand out due to the participation of the transgender community for the first time ever.