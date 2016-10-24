Rights panel intervenes on beacon light issue

The State Human Rights Commission has asked the State Road Safety Commissioner and the State Police Chief (SPC) to look into the complaints regarding LED beacon lights installed in police vehicles. Acting on a complaint filed by Karumanoor K. Aji of Parassala that LED beacon lights atop the police vehicles was turning to be a safety hazard for other road users, SHRC acting chairperson P. Mohandas has asked the Transport Commissioner and the SPC to submit the report before November 30. The complainant stated before the commission that other road-users were being blinded by the LED beacons. Such beacons are also being used in ambulances. Though the Motor Vehicle Department was empowered to take action, it remained passive, the complaint said. — Special Correspondent